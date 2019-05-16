Woman seeking R750,000 from police minister
Ncumisa Mjindi claims cops opened fire on her and others
A Qumbu woman who claims she was shot by police in 2017 is suing the police minister for R750000.
A Qumbu woman who claims she was shot by police in 2017 is suing the police minister for R750000.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.