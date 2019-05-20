WATCH | Device enables Keano to communicate

The device consists of icons which, once selected, give out a voice command of what the user is trying to say.

“Keano caught the attention of a paediatrician, Professor Gerald Boone, who was impressed when he saw him playing games on his mother's cell phone despite his condition. Through a collaboration with our paediatric and speech-language therapy department, an assessment was arranged to determine if Keano would benefit from an AAC device,” she said.

The assessment determined that Ismael had a good understanding of spoken language and was able to follow complex instructions, which further confirmed the critical need to give him a means to communicate with the world, to give him a voice.