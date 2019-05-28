Gang of 15 escape with guns after cash-in-transit van ambush in PE

A gang of 15 suspects stole four firearms and shot at a cash-in-transit van in a brazen daylight robbery in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning.

The gang, some of whom were armed with firearms and hammers, ambushed the SBV armoured van and its escort vehicle shortly after 7am outside the Big Ways Shopping Centre at the corner of Bafana Street and Johnson Road in Zwide.

The robbery appears to have been an ambush during a drop-off to replenish cash in an ATM at the centre.

“As the escort car and van stopped outside the centre, the group attacked them from all directions," said an official, who declined to be named.