BCM’s 13% power hike set to shock ratepayers
Three EC municipalities’ electricity increases puts squeeze on residents
From July 1, Eastern Cape residents will be paying between R1.50 and R2.60 per unit of electricity.
From July 1, Eastern Cape residents will be paying between R1.50 and R2.60 per unit of electricity.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.