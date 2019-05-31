Panyaza Lesufi reappointed as MEC for education in Gauteng

Panyaza Lesufi is returning as the MEC for education in Gauteng, this was announced by the province’s premier David Makhura on Friday.

Makhura had moved Lesufi to the finance and e-government portfolio when he reconfigured his provincial administration.

However, this decision was reversed after it was met with a lot concern from the public and the education sector.

Lesufi has been celebrated not only Gauteng but across the country for his promptness in dealing with education related issues.

“... the overall non-partisan feedback from society, education sector and the movement is that it will serve Gauteng better that he remains in the education portfolio to continue the good work of ensuring that our province is the leader and pioneer of educational transformation,” Makhura said in a statement.

“Accordingly, I have now decided that MEC Panyaza Lesufi will return to the education portfolio as the MEC for education and youth development.”

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will replace Lesufi as the MEC for finance and e-government.

Lesufi and his spokesperson Steve Mabona had not responded to questions by the time of publishing.