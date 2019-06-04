MultiChoice hits back at AfriForum’s call to fire Ntsiki Mazwai

MultiChoice have responded to calls by controversial civil rights organisation AfriForum for Ntsiki Mazwai to be removed as a presenter on Moja Love.

In a statement late last week, AfriForum highlighted MultiChoice's decision to stop airing content featuring Steve Hofmeyr on all its platforms because it was "committed to the building of a non-racial society and strongly condemns any acts of discrimination".

They called for the same treatment to be meted out to "divisive figures" such as Ntsiki, accusing the star of making "racist and inciting" comments.

Ntsiki denied the claims and warned AfriForum not to use her name to try to get publicity.