MultiChoice hits back at AfriForum’s call to fire Ntsiki Mazwai
MultiChoice have responded to calls by controversial civil rights organisation AfriForum for Ntsiki Mazwai to be removed as a presenter on Moja Love.
In a statement late last week, AfriForum highlighted MultiChoice's decision to stop airing content featuring Steve Hofmeyr on all its platforms because it was "committed to the building of a non-racial society and strongly condemns any acts of discrimination".
They called for the same treatment to be meted out to "divisive figures" such as Ntsiki, accusing the star of making "racist and inciting" comments.
Ntsiki denied the claims and warned AfriForum not to use her name to try to get publicity.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu said Ntsiki appeared on a third-party channel and they therefore had "absolutely no editorial control" over her appointment.
"There is a fundamental difference between people who appear on third-party channels, where we have absolutely no editorial control, and people who we employ, sponsor, associate directly with and appear on the DStv channels that are owned by MultiChoice Group, such as the M-Net, kykNET and SuperSport, where we would exercise control and ultimate accountability," said Heshu.
He explained that the likes of Newzroom Afrika, BBC Lifestyle, SABC News, eNCA, Viacom and Moja Love were just some of the fully independent channels that were contracted to provide content on their allocated channels on DStv.
"The person you are referring, Ntsiki Mazwai, appeared on third-party channel Moja Love and is not a presenter on any DStv-owned channels," said Heshu.
"Members of the public are however able to raise any complaint around content they find disagreeable directly with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA)," he added.