Pictures on social media provide food for thought

The department of health is on a fact-finding mission to establish the authenticity of photographs purportedly showing poor quality food at two Eastern Cape hospitals.

The photographs were circulated widely on social media at the weekend. A plate with plain white rice and peas and another with white rice and viennas, allegedly from Hewu and Cala hospitals respectively, were shared by thousands of Facebook users.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said while it was not clear if the plates were from their hospitals, the food was not in line with the department’s menu.

Kupelo said the department had sent a team to the Cala hospital to determine facts around the “disturbing images” and would give more feedback once the report is out.