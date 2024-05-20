News

WATCH | Thousands of South Africans across the globe make their mark in 2024 elections

By TImesLIVE - 20 May 2024

Thousands of registered South African voters in bustling cities and quiet towns across the globe gathered at their local embassies to cast their special votes in the 2024 elections.

Videos and images from London, Dublin, Budapest, Doha, Hong Kong and Los Angeles show South Africans waiting patiently in queues to cast their votes.

London had the most registered voters at 24,535, which the Electoral Commission of South Africa said made it the largest voting station, surpassing Johannesburg’s Joubert Park station with 15,000 registered voters in the previous election.

