Municipality tries a bit of carrot and a bit of stick
ADM in dire financial straits as service user debt mounts
Cash-strapped Amathole District Municipality is owed over R49m by local businesses operating across its eight local municipalities.
Cash-strapped Amathole District Municipality is owed over R49m by local businesses operating across its eight local municipalities.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.