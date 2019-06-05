R55m to boost ECD in OR Tambo

Funds for renovations, learning materials and nutrition at 586 centres

PREMIUM

As part of government’s wider plan to prepare young children for formal schooling, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and social development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi have announced a R55m injection into 586 early childhood centres in the OR Tambo district municipal area.

