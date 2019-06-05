Only 8% of South Africans speak English at home - report

IsiZulu is South Africa's most spoken language. This according to StatsSA's latest General Household Survey (GHS) which released its report at the end of May.

The statistics are based on the languages most commonly spoken at home, work and school.

Just more than 25.3% of individuals speak isiZulu at home, while 14.8% speak isiXhosa and 12.2% speak Afrikaans.

The sixth most common home language in SA is English, with 8.1% of people speaking it at home.

However, English is the second most commonly spoken language outside the household at 16.6%, after isiZulu at 25.1%. IsiXhosa is at 12.8%.

StatsSA noted that the use of most languages outside the household declined, with the notable exceptions of isiZulu and Setswana.

See the full report below: