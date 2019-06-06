BCM call centre closed for the weekend

The BCM call centre line will be closed for “critical” maintenance this weekend.

The municipality placed an advertisement in the Dispatch on Wednesday stating the 086 111 3017 line will be unavailable from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

“This is due to critical maintenance by the ICT department’s data centre,” the advert reads.

BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said other BCM services would still be operational.

“People can still call the electricity department directly, also the fire department directly. The main call centre might be affected, but general operations and the departments will still be operating.,” he said.

“People can also log onto the app. Of course it’s an inconvenience and we regret this, but it’s maintenance we have to do in order to improve our systems.”

Residents can call the following numbers:

Electricity - 043 050 5683

Water - East London (043 705 9234/9235), Mdantsane (043 705 9860/1), KWT (043 604 8526/8590)

Fire - 043 705 9000

The helpline appeared to be functioning normally when called by the Dispatch on Wednesday.

While on one occasion there were no operators to take the call, reaching the electronic help desk presented no problem at all.

An operator confirmed the line would be down from Friday night.

Beacon Bay Ratepayers' and Civic Association chairman Malcolm Symons said members often complained that the help line was “useless” and went unanswered.

“But to be fair, I also have a friend in Nahoon who lodged a complaint that was responded to quickly,” he said.

“Hopefully the maintenance will inspire something, and their system can be jacked up.”