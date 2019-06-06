Survivors share stories of living with HIV for years

For Gina Dos Santos, the value of her life is “not measured” by being HIV-positive.

“I am comfortable in my own skin and I have normalised it,” she said in an interview with the Dispatch on Wednesday, as the world celebrated HIV Long-Term Survivors Day.

The awareness day is held annually on June 5 on the anniversary of the first published report on what came to be known as Aids 38 years ago.

Dos Santos was diagnosed in 2003.

“I was only 23, I was shocked and in denial.

“I knew about it because I was a peer educator and I got it from someone I trusted.

“I used to donate blood and I was told my iron levels were low.

“Instinctively, I knew I had contracted the virus. I went for a test and it came back positive.

“Anger engulfed me.”

Fast-forward 13 years, and the mother of three is now a Unisa final-year psychology student who believes people with HIV can live long and healthy lives.

“It was tough due to the stigma. A lot of people hide it so there was no one on my side.

“I struggled, not knowing what to do.

“I would go to the clinic and found out some nurses were not open about [it].

“I felt stigmatised, as if I was living a reckless life, and I came to a point where I needed to fight this.

“I accepted myself. I am now at a point where I make jokes about it.

“I had to let go of the anger. I am at peace. My kids know that I am HIV-positive. They know that I take medication daily.

“I am not apologetic about who I am and I am studying more about it so I can help others who are struggling with HIV-related issues.” Her words were echoed by Loyiso Lindani, 35, who was five months pregnant when she found out her status 13 years ago.

“I had never been tested before until that time,” Lindani said.

“I went through trauma. I thought I was going to die.

“My only hope was that life was growing inside me.

“My baby pulled me through. He gave me the will to live.”

Lindani has been publicly sharing her journey with the virus on social networks.

“I was tired of the stigma and being judged by society and I decided to get on Facebook and tell the whole world,” she said.

