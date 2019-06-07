SAA appoints Zuks Ramasia as acting CEO

Embattled national carrier SAA has appointed Zuks Ramasia as acting CEO following the resignation of Vuyani Jarana.

SAA board member Thandeka Mgoduso made the announcement during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Friday.

Ramasia is currently SAA’s GM for operations and has been described as an official with an "extensive aviation background".

Mgoduso said the search for a permanent CEO would be conducted both domestically and globally.

Ramasia will be supported by a "strong team of executives" at the airline. The SAA board met the airline’s executives and union representatives on Friday to brief them about the latest developments.