News

Precious little time for ward funding plans

PREMIUM
By Mamela Ndamase - 09 June 2019

Each of the 50 wards in Buffalo City Metro will receive a cash boost of R1m for community projects – but they only have five days to consult their communities and submit their business plans.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Inside Butterworth Hospital
Continued Fleet Street roadworks causes delays and raises ire of motorists
X