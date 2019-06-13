News

15 years for drug-peddling granny

Magistrate suspends five years, meaning effective sentence is 10 years

PREMIUM
By Bhongo Jacob - 13 June 2019

A 60-year-old Mooiplaas grandmother was sentenced to 15 years for drug dealing by the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Mthatha farmers shown methods to make farming easier
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs
X