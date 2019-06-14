WATCH: Fire rages through Nompumelelo, 8 homes destroyed
Eight shacks were razed in fire that tore through a section of Nompumelelo township late on Thursday night.
While there were no injuries reported, residents lost everything in the blaze that started at about 11pm, according to affected families.
Although there is not yet official confirmation, residents believe an electrical fault was to blame for the fire.
