Being an ordinary MP with no free booze is thirsty business

One of my absolute bugbears is gambling. Apart from buying an occasional lotto ticket or punting on a mare during the Durban July, I steer away from activities that require luck to make a buck.

However, I deviated from the norm this week and wagered that former ministers who did not make the cut in the new cabinet would resign from parliament. My bet was not esoteric but was informed by cold logic.

On Thursday, Mildred Oliphant finally called it quits as a member of parliament, joining the exodus of former ministers Jeff Radebe, Tokozile Xasa, Nomaindia Mfeketo, Susan Shabangu, Siyabonga Cwele, Bathabile Dlamini and Derek Hanekom.

Former communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane had fired the first shot when she cited her bereavement as a reason she wouldn't be available to honour the deployment to serve in the sixth parliament.

The public was brutal in their assessment of the resignations. These cadres, they said, had wallowed in clover when they were cabinet ministers but could not stomach their demotion to the parliamentary backbenches.