Two years in the big house for cop station theft

An Eastern Cape man who was caught stealing a computer from a police station in May was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni, Christo Goeda pleaded guilty after police caught him red-handed stealing a computer at the Storms River police station.

He was convicted of housebreaking and theft in the Storms River Magistrate’s court.

Tonjeni said police also recovered two memory sticks belonging to the stations employees inside Goeda’s pockets.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander brigadier John Lebok welcomed the sentence.

“I believe that this sentence is going to serve as deterrent to anyone, who may attempt to commit a similar incident,” he said.​