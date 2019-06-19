News

Two years in the big house for cop station theft

By Bhongo Jacob - 19 June 2019
An Eastern Cape man who was caught stealing a computer from  a police station in May   was sentenced to two years  in prison on Monday. 

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni, Christo Goeda pleaded guilty after police caught him red-handed stealing a computer at the Storms River police station.

He was convicted of housebreaking and theft in the Storms River Magistrate’s court.

Tonjeni  said police also recovered two memory sticks  belonging to the stations employees inside Goeda’s  pockets.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander brigadier John Lebok welcomed the sentence.

“I believe that this sentence is going to serve as deterrent to anyone, who may attempt to commit a similar incident,” he said.​

