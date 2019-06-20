20 years on, apartheid victims' families ask Cyril Ramaphosa for closure

The families of apartheid victims have asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise the 300 cases that were referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further investigations 20 years ago.

At the end of its work in 1999, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) referred to the NPA for further investigation and prosecution more than 300 cases of people who were denied, or did not apply for, amnesty.

However, only one case has been brought to court during that period; that of João Rodrigues, the former security policeman implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971.