'Break the law or you're not a team player' - Phumeza Nhantsi's state capture testimony

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni instilled fear in the state-owned company's employees as she put them under pressure to approve deals they believed were unlawful.

This allegation, among others, was made by suspended SAA finance boss Phumeza Nhantsi, who concluded her testimony before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday.

Here are five points made by Nhantsi:

Pressure

Nhantsi alleged that during Myeni's tenure she was put under pressure to approve the transaction advisory services deal which would be awarded to BnP Capital, even if it meant bypassing its approval by all board members. "It was the pressure that says don't put things through the board, yet this is a board transaction. It was beyond my mandate and that of the acting CEO, because such decisions needed to be taken by the board."