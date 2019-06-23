Ace played his parliamentary jokers despite opposition from ANC leadership

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule insisted on Bongani Bongo, Faith Muthambi and Supra Mahumapelo as nominees for portfolio committee chairs despite fierce opposition from the rest of the ANC top six and the alliance leadership.

Senior party leaders told the Sunday Times this week of heated exchanges over the list announced by Magashule, which nominates a number of tainted leaders who held senior positions in former president Jacob Zuma’s government to preside over key parliamentary committees.

A member of the top six told the Sunday Times tensions are escalating in the uppermost echelon of the party as a result of the nominations battle and other rows, including the recent showdown over the way Magashule misrepresented the lekgotla discussions on the mandate of South African Reserve Bank.

“There are serious trust issues among ourselves, so it is difficult to function like this,” the top-six member said.

