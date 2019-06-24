Investec joins big firms in adopting flexible leave and dress code

Changing suits and ties for shorts and sneakers at the office and getting unlimited leave days are many an office worker’s dream.

For Investec employees, this will soon be a reality as the banking and asset management group moves to a more informal working environment from September.

But there is one proviso – deadlines have to be met and you have to bring innovative ideas to the table.

The group will become the first in SA to follow the lead of international brands including Virgin, Netflix and General Electric, which have a flexible leave policy for workers.

Investec will reward all employees in SA who choose to migrate to the unlimited leave system according to their output and not how many days they show up at work.

Also, staff, except for receptionists whose days are more structured and receive a clothing allowance to keep up the formal look, will now be able to show up in shorts and Tshirts, depending on who they are meeting during the day.

“Surprisingly, there are clients we see who don’t want us in suits,” Investec SA human resources head Lesley-Anne Gatter said.

“Equally with suppliers, our suppliers are often in shorts and T-shirts and engaging with them like that is important.”