WATCH | Court action to stop raw sewage going into Great Fish River

The national department of water and sanitation is taking legal action against an Eastern Cape municipality to stop it from polluting the Great Fish River with raw sewage.

The department confirmed on Monday that the court action against Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality – which forms part of the Chris Hani District Municipality – comes on the back of the total shutdown of the waste water treatment plant near Cradock.

Upon inspection last week, the department found that the treatment plant was inactive.

Waste water continued to flow into the plant but then remained untreated and was channelled into the river.

“It is further noted that the waste water treatment plant appears to have been in this state for a number of weeks now, prior to the recent electricity cuts for nonpayment and public unrest.

“Chris Hani has had a poor record of sewage problems in Cradock and the [department] has issued notices and directives in the past year for pollution from unfixed sewer blockages, failed sewer pump stations and non-compliance at [the plant],” the statement said.