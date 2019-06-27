Murder-accused headman complains of jail conditions

An alleged accomplice of Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders (ECHTL) member Nkosi Sinikile Ndamase, accused of killing his brother, has complained of poor conditions in Wellington prison in Mthatha. Headman Nkosentsha Nomngongo, 72, says fellow inmates smoke inside the cell and three inmates share a blanket, compromising his health which is already in a poor state.

