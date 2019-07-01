Rhodes University appoints first black woman deputy vice-chancellor

Rhodes University in Makhanda (previously Grahamstown) has appointed its first black woman deputy vice-chancellor: academic and student affairs.

Dr Mabokang Monnapula-Mapesela succeeds Dr Chrissie Boughey who retired at the end of June following 20 years of service at the institution in the Eastern Cape.

Rhodes vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela described Monnapula-Mapesela as an outstanding and highly accomplished academic.

“We are deeply grateful and very proud to have her as a key member of the senior management team in her role. We look forward with anticipation to her contribution,” Mabizela said.

Monnapula-Mapesela was the dean of academic development and support at the Central University of Technology in the Free State for the past 10 years.

Her qualifications include a PhD in higher education studies and a master's degree in education from the University of the Free State. She also serves as a deputy chairperson of the Umalusi Council and is a member of the Council on Higher Education.