Unfortunate timing error causes arrow to strike partner’s head
Festival organisers outlaw crossbow act while Lau is fine after the experience
The crossbow act is no more.The injury sustained by magician Li Lau at the National Arts Festival on Sunday after an arrow struck him in the head, has prompted festival organisers to outlaw the dangerous act.
