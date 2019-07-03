News

Fight for rights of unplaced pupils

By Adriene Carlisle - 03 July 2019

A ground-breaking court case tackling the issue of unplaced school children, has gained the support of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
Ex DA councillor details 'toilet interview'
X