Ndabeni-Abrahams dropped the bombshell during a meeting between public entities within her department and parliament's portfolio committee on communications‚ at which she had a heated exchange with DA MP Phumzile van Damme.

Van Damme accused Ndabeni-Abrahams of being "flippant" about the SABC's cash crunch‚ arguing that it had‚ up to now‚ taken her department and the national treasury six months to approve or reject the public broadcaster's loan guarantee application.

The SABC currently owes suppliers about R1.9bn‚ while it struggles to continue paying salaries. Its buildings now pose an occupational health and safety risk to its employees after years of no maintenance due to lack of money.

Under pressure from Van Damme‚ Ndabeni-Abrahams said she would rather step down from cabinet than give money to the SABC when she did not know how it would be spent.

Van Damme also raised a leaked letter Ndabeni-Abrahams wrote to the SABC board last year‚ in which she threatened to stop talking to the board unless it dropped plans to retrench hundreds of workers at Auckland Park in Johannesburg.