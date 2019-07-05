Bold plans to tap into cannabis market
The Eastern Cape government will convene a cannabis stakeholders summit to develop a policy on the development of dagga in the province. Saying this would occur in her first 100 days in office, rural development and agrarian reform MEC Nomakhosazana Meth told the provincial parliamentarians that a number of stakeholders would be invited.
