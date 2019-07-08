Julius Malema dishes free, crude sex advice

EFF leader Julius Malema has in a video doing the rounds on social media urged Durban July patrons to go to their hotel rooms and have sex with their partners.

In the video, Malema could be seen holding a microphone, standing in what seems like a DJ booth with seemingly intoxicated party revellers shouting and singing Calvin Fallo's sexually-charged lyrics of his hit song Bashimane.

Looking dapper in a grey suit, complete with a shirt and tie, Malema seemed to have had a good time.

"Go to your rooms and have sex, take your booze with you. Your women are waiting for you, stop sleeping here," he said in Pedi.

"You scared of women, you are all packed up here."

A witness said this happened after the police were called to one of the after-

parties at the Durban July at Greyville Racecourse where Malema was also a guest.

He said the after-party event had gone past 2am when it was expected to finish, with revellers still having fun.

Malema could also be heard saying people find it sexy when sexual stuff was mentioned in English but felt it was "vulgar" when the same was being said in an African language. "Sex is sex in any language," Malema could be heard saying the video.

When approached for comment yesterday, the EFF leader requested Sowetan to send him the video clip via WhatsApp.

Malema confirmed that he was at the venue but declined to comment on his remarks.