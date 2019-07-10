WATCH | Truck carrying gas bottles explodes

A truck transporting gas bottles overturned and exploded - unleashing an inferno - in Worcester in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.

Western Cape transport and public works spokesperson Ntomboxolo Somdaka tweeted that the explosion happened in High Street.

It was reported that two firefighters and one other person were injured in the blast.

People who live several kilometres away reported feeling a tremor from the explosion.

The Twitter account @SALTruckers said a driver whose truck was "obliterated" when he drove past the explosion was in "critical condition and fighting for his life" in a Worcester hospital.