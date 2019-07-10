WATCH | Truck carrying gas bottles explodes
A truck transporting gas bottles overturned and exploded - unleashing an inferno - in Worcester in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.
Western Cape transport and public works spokesperson Ntomboxolo Somdaka tweeted that the explosion happened in High Street.
It was reported that two firefighters and one other person were injured in the blast.
People who live several kilometres away reported feeling a tremor from the explosion.
The Twitter account @SALTruckers said a driver whose truck was "obliterated" when he drove past the explosion was in "critical condition and fighting for his life" in a Worcester hospital.
Video footage of gas explosion this morning, in Worcester, Western Cape. pic.twitter.com/vZBSJdWmxI— Elton Greeve (@EltonGreeve) July 10, 2019
#Incident #explosion Reports of a gastruck that exploded a short while ago in CBS of Worcester in Western Cape. Residents say they heard massive explosion. Developing story.. @News24 @Abramjee @SAPoliceService @eNCA @TrafficSA @_ArriveAlive @1SecondLater pic.twitter.com/0ktqRGMnAf— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) July 10, 2019
The Breede Valley municipality said on Facebook on Wednesday morning the following roads are closed in Worcester:
- The exit from the N1 to the suburb of Meirings Park;
- High Street;
- Smit Street;
- Field Street;
- Brown Street; and
- Church Street.
“This is as a result of a gas truck that exploded in the area. The public is encouraged to make use of other routes, reduce speed and exercise caution.”
#Worcester #explosion Aftermath of the tanker explosion in Worcester this morning. Scene still active so please avoid. Emergency services busy on scene. Unconfirmed reports of fire fighters injured. @SABCNewsOnline @News24 @eNCA @Abramjee @_ArriveAlive @BOSBEER2006 pic.twitter.com/hUXqAwTR9n— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) July 10, 2019
Marazelle de Villiers, who lives near the scene of the explosion, said she heard a few small blasts then a big one at 6am.
"We very standing very close and needed to RUN! Never have a experience running for your life! Leaving my car just to get away," she said.
"After that everything around the truck was on fire, including all the businesses. My thoughts are going out to ACDC [Express, an electrical shop], the bike shop ... that completely burned down. This is a big tragedy for Worcester."
Cases of malicious damage to property will be opened for investigation by the police.
Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confrimed to TimesLIVE that the truck, several buildings and a vehicle burned out in the blaze.
"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Main street from De Doorns is closed," added Rwexana.
Just In: Some businesses also caught fire in High Street, Worcester after the petrol tanker explosion. @MadikizelaBongz @WCGovTPW @TrafficSA @Sonkoerant pic.twitter.com/ZLnfPwRXWj— Ntomboxolo Somdaka (@NMakoba) July 10, 2019
My friend stays in Worcester and said his hole house shook and he is about 5km from the crash https://t.co/TEc2fjhD2Z— Charlie Dalton (@Charlie04958808) July 10, 2019