'The black poor majority on farms are feeling the rot of this system'

A group of farm dwellers and workers protested in Port Elizabeth on Friday, demanding an end to farm evictions and other abuses against them. The protesters said government must speed up rural development and agrarian transformation.

Led by Makukhanye Rural Social Movement, Inyanda National Land Movement and Rural Women’s Assembly, they marched from Cuyler Street to Vuyisile Mini Square. A petition was handed to officials of the department of rural development and land reform.

“We are also demanding urgent action and investigation into violations of farm worker rights, specifically in the localities of Langboss, Westbank and Thornhill,” said Phumla Runeli, chairperson of the Makukhanye Women’s Forum.

“From poor infrastructure to poor service delivery and a failing land reform policy, the black poor majority living and working on farms are feeling the rot of this system,” she said.

She said many women were denied maternity leave and their salaries were very low compared to male workers.