News

IN PICTURES | Political allies showing love to Zuma at Zondo commission

By timeslive - 15 July 2019
Carl Niehaus arriving ahead of Jacob Zuma's appearance before the commission of inquiry into state capture.
Carl Niehaus arriving ahead of Jacob Zuma's appearance before the commission of inquiry into state capture.
Image: Alon Skuy

On Monday, former president Jacob Zuma began his testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

A few of his political allies showed up in support of the former president.

Des van Rooyen and Carl Niehaus were among the first to arrive, while Supra Mahumapelo arrived surrounded by media and police escorts. 

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama was refused entry, allegedly for wearing his party regalia.

Mngxitama refused to remove the regalia, arguing that the police must show him a rule that bans party regalia.

Supra Mahumapelo arriving at the state capture commission in Parktown.
Supra Mahumapelo arriving at the state capture commission in Parktown.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Andile Mngxitama is prevented from entering the state capture commission.
Andile Mngxitama is prevented from entering the state capture commission.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Des Van Rooyen and Carl Niehaus at the state capture inquiry.
Des Van Rooyen and Carl Niehaus at the state capture inquiry.
Image: Amil Umraw via Twitter

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘You can arrest me, but don't stop me': BLF barred from Zondo Commission:
WATCH LIVE: Former President Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
X