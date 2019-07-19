Rival protesters scuffle over anti-Zuma banner at state capture probe

A Johannesburg businessman who erected a banner on the fringes of the Zondo commission into state capture which read "Zuma must go" had to be escorted to safety by police after he was mobbed by supporters of the former president.

A subheading read: "Corruption is a cancer that can be cured."

Patrick Bellingan, 52, was swamped by a small crowd of pro-Zuma loyalists who ripped down his banner and “stole” it, he claimed.

The police intervened in the scrum and ushered Bellingan to safety.