×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Failed dope test may KO Tete

Eastern Cape world champion faces four-year ban from boxing after UK finding

Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 21 November 2022

Eastern Cape boxing world champion Zolani Tete faces the prospect of being knocked out of boxing for a maximum of four years, amid doping allegations, which his team has since confirmed to the Dispatch...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved