LISTEN | We have reverted to 10% wage demand, says PSA

Public Servants Association (PSA) members joined a nationwide strike by those aligned to several other such unions on Tuesday.
The strike took place in all provinces except the Western Cape, amid an ongoing taxi strike in the province.
Unions belonging to Cosatu, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) marched to Treasury to hand over a memorandum. It was received and signed by acting public service and administration minister Thulas Nxesi.
Chief PSA negotiator John Teffo said: "We have reverted to a 10% wage demand since we saw the employer disrespect us."
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
The government offered a baseline 3%.
Teffo warned that an indefinite strike might be imminent should their demands not be met.
He said members were prepared to intensify their strike action through measures including border closures and shutting economic activities aligned to public services.
