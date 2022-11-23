BREAKING | Pit bull kills East London toddler

An East London toddler has reportedly been mauled to death by a pit bull.
Sources told DispatchLIVE that the incident happened in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.
The toddler is believed to have been just a year old.
“It just happened ... I think the body is to be certified dead at Frere [Hospital],” one source said.
The dog is believed to be from the neighbourhood.
DispatchLIVE has been reliably informed that the toddler’s family was too distraught to speak to the media.
Provincial health department spokesperson Yonela Dekeda promised to respond shortly.
“I’m still gathering details,” she said.
This is a developing story.
