News

BREAKING | Pit bull kills East London toddler

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 23 November 2022
A pit bull reportedly mauled an East London toddler to death late on Wednesday.
Image: ALEKTA/123RF

An East London toddler has reportedly been mauled to death by a pit bull.

Sources told DispatchLIVE that the incident happened in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.

The toddler is believed to have been just a year old.

“It just happened ... I think the body is to be certified dead at Frere [Hospital],” one source said.

The dog is believed to be from the neighbourhood.

DispatchLIVE has been reliably informed that the toddler’s family was too distraught to speak to the media.​​

Provincial health department spokesperson Yonela Dekeda promised to respond shortly.

“I’m still gathering details,” she said.

This is a developing story.

