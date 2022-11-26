Enyobeni families’ hopes for swift justice dashed
Tavern owners plead not guilty, case postponed to April
Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 26 November 2022
As families of the 21 children who were victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy marched to the East London regional court pleading for a speedy court process, the owners of the establishment appeared in the dock and pleaded not guilty to selling the children alcohol on the fateful Saturday evening in July. ..
