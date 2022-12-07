Council split after top manager chosen to run BCM
Mxolisi Yawa cleared after fraud conviction overturned by Makhanda high court in 2019
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 07 December 2022
Buffalo City Metro has chosen Mxolisi Yawa, who heads up one of the country’s top-performing municipalities, to be the city’s new manager...
Council split after top manager chosen to run BCM
Mxolisi Yawa cleared after fraud conviction overturned by Makhanda high court in 2019
Buffalo City Metro has chosen Mxolisi Yawa, who heads up one of the country’s top-performing municipalities, to be the city’s new manager...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos