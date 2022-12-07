Quenera residents in dark as electricity fight turns ugly
Eskom workers sent to repair vandalised poles near Gonubie suburb chased away by protesters
Premium
By Anelisha Gusha - 07 December 2022
Residents of Quenera, in Gonubie, have had no electricity for several days because power poles in the area were vandalised after a service delivery protest by residents occupying neighbouring RDP homes...
Quenera residents in dark as electricity fight turns ugly
Eskom workers sent to repair vandalised poles near Gonubie suburb chased away by protesters
Residents of Quenera, in Gonubie, have had no electricity for several days because power poles in the area were vandalised after a service delivery protest by residents occupying neighbouring RDP homes...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos