The 2021 local government elections were a significant setback for the ANC, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said in Nasrec, Johannesburg, in the evening on Friday.
Ramaphosa was delivering a political report on Day One of the ANC’s 55th national conference.
His opening remarks were disrupted by delegates from KwaZulu-Natal who sang pro-Jacob Zuma songs. Even though the ANC national chair had appealed to the delegates to keep quiet, some continued to disrupt Ramaphosa especially when he was addressing the energy crisis facing the country.
Ramaphosa said of the eight metropolitan municipalities in the country, the ANC only managed to achieve an outright majority in only two of them (Buffalo City and Mangaung).
“For the first time in the history of our democracy, our share of the national vote dropped below 50% and voter turnout declined from 57% in both 2011 and 2016 to 46% in 2021.
“When the decline in the ANC’s share of the vote is combined with the decline in voter registration and voter turnout, the disturbing reality is that only 14% of voting age adults voted for the ANC in the 2021 local government elections,” said Ramaphosa.
DispatchLIVE
Ramaphosa delivers opening address at Nasrec
Image: Theo Jeptha
