News

WATCH | Video of Ramaphosa and Zuma laughing together gets tongues wagging

19 December 2022
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Despite the tensions between the two leaders, former ANC president Jacob Zuma and current ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, appeared to be in high spirits after the adjournment of the first day of the party's 55th national conference in Nasrec.
Image: TWITTER

A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma laughing together has got tongues wagging online. 

The now-viral video was taken at the ANC national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, and comes after Zuma’s decision to privately prosecute Ramaphosa.

In the video the pair were seen in a joyful mood and shaking hands, with no sign of tension despite the legal and political issues between them. 

Watch video below:

Less than a day before the conference, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it had instituted a private prosecution of Ramaphosa.

He has been summoned to appear in court on January 19 to face a charge of being an “accessory after the fact” in the same private prosecution Zuma is pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for disclosing a document concerning Zuma’s medical state.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has been charged in a private prosecution with the criminal offence of being accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by, among others, advocate Downer — namely, breaching the provisions of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act,” the foundation said.

“The serious crimes for which Mr Ramaphosa has been charged with in a court of law carry the sentence of 15 years' imprisonment.”

Ramaphosa has rejected the prosecution “with the utmost contempt”.

In a statement, the presidency said a nolle prosequi certificate, or a certificate of non-prosecution by the NPA, was a prerequisite for a valid private prosecution.

“Mr Zuma has not provided such a certificate with charges in the name of President Ramaphosa,” said the presidency.

Ramaphosa gave Zuma until Monday to withdraw the “abusive” private prosecution against him. 

Scores online weighed in on the viral video, with some saying there was no “beef” between the two ANC veterans. Here is snapshot of some of the reactions:

