Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82, his daughter says

Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died on Thursday at the age of 82.

Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele was undergoing treatment, said he died at 3:27pm “due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition.”

Pele's official Twitter page posted just before 9.20pm SA time in Portuguese and English: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”