With e-tolls soon set to be a thing of the past, many motorists are confused about whether they should continue paying for the system.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi recently said the notice to switch off e-tolls would be gazetted, with the switch-off taking place 14 days after the release of the gazette.
He said the gazette will be released in early 2023, as agreed by the national department of transport.
Lesufi assured Gauteng residents there is no turning back on doing away with e-tolls.
“The premier is thrilled by the progress made thus far by the technical team assigned with deactivating the e-tolls billing system,” Lesufi’s office said.
Should I continue paying e-tolls? Here’s what you need to know
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA
Motorists who paid e-tolls will be refunded, confirms Lesufi
Refunds on the cards?
Speaking on 702, Lesufi said the decision on whether to refund motorists was one of the key issues that led to the delay of the system being scrapped on December 31 last year, as originally planned.
He said other delays included what to do with motorists’ outstanding bills and how to refund those who have paid.
“There is a clear decision that we need to refund people, some form of refund,” said Lesufi.
He said R6.9bn must be refunded, and Gauteng must decide whether refunds will be cash or a credit that can be used to pay other road tolls.
Gauteng misses December 31 e-toll scrapping deadline
Should I continue paying e-tolls?
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) encouraged motorists to stop paying.
Speaking on eNCA on Tuesday, Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said not paying e-tolls will speed the process of scrapping the system.
“Everyone should stop paying. There are no consequences for those who don’t pay. Nothing at all.”
