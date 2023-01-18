Scholar transport strike called off
Crisis averted after last-ditch talks between operators and provincial government
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 18 January 2023
A planned strike on Wednesday by unpaid scholar transport operators that would have thrown the new school year into turmoil and left more than 100,000 Eastern Cape pupils stranded has been called off...
Scholar transport strike called off
Crisis averted after last-ditch talks between operators and provincial government
A planned strike on Wednesday by unpaid scholar transport operators that would have thrown the new school year into turmoil and left more than 100,000 Eastern Cape pupils stranded has been called off...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos