Eskom has been implementing rolling power cuts for more than 10 years, but these have reached a peak since late last year, with the power utility reportedly considering permanent stage 2 and 3 load-shedding.
As he closed the ANC Free State elective conference in Mangaung on Sunday, Ramaphosa revealed the government’s plans to keep the lights on, which include bringing back engineers who had left the utility.
Energy regulator Nersa recently approved Eskom’s application to increase electricity tariffs by 18.65% for the 2021/2022 financial year. Ramaphosa said the increase is a double blow that adds to the frustration citizens are experiencing and has asked Eskom to suspend the increase.
LISTEN | We’re working on it: Ramaphosa on load-shedding
Plans include buying power from other countries and bringing back people with expertise who left Eskom
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo
Load-shedding should never have reached the level it has, said President Cyril Ramaphosa as he revealed plans to combat the power cuts.
Listen to the president:
