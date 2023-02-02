Ten people have been shot dead in two villages under Bhityi near Mthatha on Wednesday night. Three where first killed at Thantseka village near Bumbane. Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara said seven others were shot and killed in Qunu.
Bhityi and Qunu are just 13km apart.
“It is believed the attack first started at Thantseka at about 8pm on Wednesday and later it was here at Qunu. The shooting incident at Qunu happened at about. 11.40pm as shots were heard around that time. All the seven bodies are in one house and suggested that they are of one family,” Mtirara said.
Ten slain as two rural villages come under attack
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Ten people have been shot dead in two villages under Bhityi near Mthatha on Wednesday night. Three where first killed at Thantseka village near Bumbane. Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara said seven others were shot and killed in Qunu.
Bhityi and Qunu are just 13km apart.
“It is believed the attack first started at Thantseka at about 8pm on Wednesday and later it was here at Qunu. The shooting incident at Qunu happened at about. 11.40pm as shots were heard around that time. All the seven bodies are in one house and suggested that they are of one family,” Mtirara said.
Image: LULAMILE FENI
He added that it was unknown if the two incidents were related to each other.
Community members said they fear for their lives.
This incident comes after the shooting of seven family members at Thantseka last year.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos