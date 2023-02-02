×

News

Ten slain as two rural villages come under attack

By Lulamile Feni - 02 February 2023
Police officers at the a scene of crime where seven people were shot dead at Upper Qunu near Mthatha on Wednesday night. All the bodies are still in this white house.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Ten people have been shot dead in two villages under Bhityi near Mthatha on Wednesday night. Three where first killed at Thantseka village near Bumbane. Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara said seven others were shot and killed in Qunu.

Bhityi and Qunu are just 13km apart.

“It is believed the attack first started at Thantseka at about 8pm on Wednesday and later it was here at Qunu. The shooting incident at Qunu happened at about. 11.40pm as shots were heard around that time. All the seven bodies are in one house and suggested that they are of one family,” Mtirara said.

Image: LULAMILE FENI

He added that it was unknown if the two incidents were related to each other.

Community members said they fear for their lives.

This incident comes after the shooting of seven family members at Thantseka last year.

This is a developing story.

