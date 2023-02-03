Unions call for Eswatini embassy and consulate to leave SA

Organisations representing Eswatini nationals picketed outside the offices of Consulate of Eswatini in Johannesburg on Friday, demanding the Eswatini government leave SA unless there is democracy in the neighbouring country.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), SA Communist Party (SACP) and organisations representing Eswatini nationals picketed outside the offices of the consulate in Johannesburg on Friday.
They are demanding the Eswatini government leave South Africa until democracy comes to their country.
The demonstration was sparked by the killing of human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko who was gunned down at his home last month. Maseko was known to be vocal about ending the Eswatini monarchy.
Nehawu’s international relations officer and SACP deputy regional chair Dineo Majavu said they were in solidarity with Eswatini citizens against the monarchy's aggression.
“We are calling for the immediate removal of the Eswatini embassy and consulate from SA if they refuse to support democracy and protect human rights. There must also be an independent investigation into the death of Thulani Maseko and other political activists who have been killed by the regime,” Majavu said.
This year marks 50 years since the 1973 royal decree which dissolved the country’s constitution and banned political parties as well as trade unions, giving the monarchy complete rule.
Majavu said the country was regressive and used “the barrel of a gun” to impoverish the people through their policies.
“They have imprisoned and assaulted innocent people while destroying the livelihood of young people, in particular, who are imprisoned without trial. We demand the release of political prisoners,” she said.
Convener of the United Eswatini Diaspora Bonginkosi Dhlamini said they wanted to ensure the safety of Eswatini nationals who are living in exile.
“They must release or unconditionally return those who are in political exile. The purpose of the picket is to amplify the cause for democracy in Eswatini through solidarity with [the unions],” Dhlamini said.
The demonstrators handed a memorandum of demands which was received by the Eswatini Consul ST Dlamini.
Majavu said they would be taking their grievance to the Union Buildings and the department of international relations and co-operation.
