Moses Tembe asks SA to stop ‘implicating him’ in AKA’s death, says it’s taking an ‘emotional toll’

Moses Tembe, the father of late Anele Tembe, has issued another statement imploring people on social media to stop accusing him or his family of involvement in the late rapper AKA’s assassination.

Kiernan Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening. Also shot dead was lifelong friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, a chef and author.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Tembe, whose daughter was AKA’s fiancée at the time of her death, said his family was gravely concerned about the continuous flurry of posts accusing him.

“It is with grave concern that my family and I have had to endure a flurry of posts on various social media platforms that accuse me, and members of my family, of being involved in the death of Kiernan Forbes. These accusations are untrue and without substance.”

Tembe has issued another statement slamming the slander and accusations he and his family have endured.

“I categorically state that my family feel the pain of the Forbes family and would never be involved in an abhorrent act of this nature.

“While I value the principle of freedom of speech, these cruel and libellous utterances inflict personal and emotional harm on us. After having to deal with the tragedy of the untimely passing of our daughter, this senseless crime has taken a further emotional toll on us. I respectfully request the individuals making these baseless statements to refrain from doing so.”